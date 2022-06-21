SPREADING a message of hope is the aim of a giant sunflower quilt which is destined to be wrapped around the bombed buildings of Ukraine.
As Russia's assault on Ukraine made world headlines, internationally-renowned Scone-based artist Janno McLaughlin set herself the task of sewing an enormous quilt to raise awareness.
The house-sized artwork includes hand-stitched squares sent in from all over the world, but Janno is aiming for over 9000 pieces, and is in talks to get the panels projected on the Sydney Opera House.
Now, a group of artists have organised a free workshop at Tamworth Regional Gallery, which will be an opportunity to join Janno to help create a panel as part of the project.
Tamworth Regional Gallery education officer Emma Stilts said the project is a great way to show that we still care about the conflict.
"It doesn't seem to make the headlines as much as it was, and while we can't do anything to physically stop the bombs, this shows that there's people around the world that are thinking of them and hoping it finishes soon," she said.
"We welcome everyone to become involved - all ages as well. All of the material will be available for them here and we support people being creative together.
"In the art studio there will be painting, and other types of art making, and next door in the Innovation Studio there will be some weaving which can be stuck onto your panel."
Tamworth artist Jodie Herden has already sewn a sunflower panel for the giant quilt, and said it was quite therapeutic to be a part of the project.
"The sunflower means a lot for me personally," she said.
"I also work with clients with disabilities, so I'm going to try to run a workshop and get them to create some.
"I think it makes us more aware of the impact of what is happening over there, for me as an artist as well, to help in some little way."
Earlier this month, Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 100th day, but it seems to have dropped off the radar in terms of the news that we're hearing, artist Joanne Stead added.
"It feels good to be able to do something in the face of otherwise being helpless," she said.
A Ukrainian artist based in London is helping children who escaped bombed cities contribute to the quilt.
The workshop will be held from 11am to 1pm on Sunday, June 26 at Tamworth Regional Gallery.
If you would like to contribute to the artwork, send your handmade 30cm by 30cm patches to Janno Mclaughlin, PO Box 746, Scone, NSW 2337.
She hopes to have the quilt sent to Ukraine by August 24.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
