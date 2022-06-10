PUBLICAN Ian Campbell doesn't expect the cold weather will affect the pigs racing on Saturday, only the crowd of people cheering them on.
Despite the chill, he thinks the fundraising event is a drawcard for kids and families, and a decent crowd should still turn up to The Pub.
Advertisement
"We'll have a lot of heaters and that going, we know it's gonna be cold," he said. "There's a lot on for the family."
READ MORE:
At 1:30 pm the first race will kick off with the pigs taking to an obstacle course of hay, tyres and more. First to reach the milk trough is crowned the winner.
Winning pigs are given to the highest bidder, with proceeds going to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
It's the second year the event will raise money for the service. Relationships within the Tamworth community are more important than ever, said Westpac Helicopter event coordinator Jeff Galbraith.
"Especially after the last two years, all the support we get is just even more substantial and more valued than it probably was previously," he said.
"Like everything, we've taken a fairly significant slowdown in our fundraising.
"Just to be able to do this with The Pub Group is outstanding and how they resource and find their own supporters and sponsors just takes the pressure off us and makes it even more beneficial."
Last year the event pulled together about $7000 for their charity partner despite similar weather conditions. Mr Campbell hopes to beat last years total.
Heating, raffle tickets, food and entertainment will be on offer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.