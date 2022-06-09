WHEN the last Tamworth Agricultural Careers Expo was held four years ago, the region was in the midst of one of the worst droughts on record.
In stark contrast, Thursday's expo at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School showcased more than 40 exhibitors and was the biggest ever, representing a revival of the industry after three bumper seasons.
Farrer's careers adviser Robert Arranz told the Leader the sector is screaming out for workers, and exhibitors jumped at the opportunity to participate.
"We've come off a massive drought where a lot of people went through a lot of hard times, and then COVID," he said.
"But now the Ag industry is booming, and there's not enough young adults to come in and fill those vacancies.
"The expo is just what these exhibitors needed. We've never had this many exhibitors, and they're all screaming out for workers to fill the hole."
More than 1000 students from around the region attended - from as far north as Tenterfield and as far south as Maitland - to learn about the latest innovation and opportunities.
Mr Arranz said there's a broad spectrum of opportunities within agriculture, which isn't always farming related.
"A lot of our students are from farms and they come into agriculture not just wanting to be farmers, but keen on technology, drones, the investments, the trades as well," he said.
The booming machinery industry just can't get workers fast enough, Tamworth Double R branch manager Leah Kendall said.
"We're crying out for workers, especially fully qualified Ag and truck mechanics. You can't really get them, so we are taking on new apprentices," she said.
"The training is provided on the job and we work side-by-side with TAFE for the extra training."
Samantha Hoare from North Australian Pastoral Company - one of Australia's largest cattle companies spanning over 6.5 million hectares - said they're always on the lookout for young people to come on board.
Career opportunities include everything from station manager and stockhand roles to machinery operators.
"We have roles available to suit those looking for a gap year, or those looking for a long-term career," she said.
"We offer traineeships, study assistance, on the job training, technical skills training and leadership development courses."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
