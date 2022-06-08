Nick Kay could not have sounded happier - and for good reason.
Finally back home after a marathon stint playing overseas - a two-continent thrill ride topped by the Boomers' bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics - the Tamworth-raised star has spoken about his upcoming wedding to his longtime partner, Emily Tann, and what she means to him.
Long separated by Covid before reconnecting in Japan earlier this year, where Kay played for the Shimane Susanoo Magic, the Perth-based couple will marry in the city's picturesque Swan Valley on July 9.
Kay, 29, finally returned to Perth last Friday. He left the city in 2020, following back-to-back championships with the Wildcats, and played for Spanish club Real Betis. He then linked with Shimane post-Olympics.
Waiting for him in the WA capital was Tann, who is currently doing the practical element of a master's degree in primary-school teaching. As such, she was unable to join her famous fiance during a family reunion in Tamworth that ended when he returned to Perth.
Kay said no deal had been struck yet in terms of his next basketball move. But after a workout in Perth on Wednesday morning, he revealed that he was currently being used as a sounding board instead of getting boards.
"I'm trying to be as helpful as possible," he said of his wedding advice to his future wife. "Although she is definitely the heavy-lifter when it comes to wedding preparations."
Some 140 guests would attend the wedding, said Kay, who is "really excited" by the prospect of having so many family and friends on hand to celebrate the big day.
The couple have been together more than three years, and were engaged almost two years ago. They met through basketball in Perth.
Tann had an "unreal" personality and a big heart, Kay said, adding: "It's gonna sound as corny as hell, but that's the whole reason I fell in love with her."
"She's such a good person," he continued. "And she's been so helpful, especially [with me] being overseas, away from her for so long. She's so supportive of all the basketball and stuff.
"And, I guess, that's why I wanted to get back here as soon as possible, so I can kind of be that support for her when it comes to this wedding planning."
The "two to three months" they spent together in Japan went by "so quick because it was just so smooth", he said.
Kay was lauded for his performance in helping the Boomers win their first ever Olympic medal, and he segued straight from the Games into his debut season in Japan's B1 League.
Shimane made the playoff for the first time, after finishing the regular season in fourth place, but were eliminated by Ryukyu in the semi-finals.
The 206cm forward was "pretty happy" with his season. He averaged 14.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game.
"Being in a winning program is obviously a great thing," he said, adding that while he "started off the season a little rough", he "got better and better" once he adapted to the league's playing style.
As for his playing future, Kay said he had "a few things in the works".
"I'd like to go over to Japan if the opportunity presents itself, but still waiting to see if it all comes to fruition, I guess."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
