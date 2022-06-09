Renae Madams has observed a behavioural shift in her two young children since her family moved to a small farm on the outskirts of Kootingal almost a year ago.
Their new home, an upgrade on the quarter-acre Kootingal property they had lived at, has sheep and chickens. Madams and her husband, Trent, also breed British bulldogs and pugs, as well as a wide variety of birds.
Unsurprisingly, Charlotte, 7, and Alex, 4, have responded well to the new digs. "I've seen the change in them: just calmer and lovin' the area," Madams said.
The baseball veteran was 11 years old when her family relocated to Tamworth from Port Macquarie. With the purchase of the farm, she has further embraced a country lifestyle that came naturally to her.
"I prefer land over the sea," she said.
Now 38, Madams juggles her domestic duties with running an online arts-supply business called Splash on Peel.
She's in the process of launching another online business while on 12-months leave from her longstanding administrative role at Viatek. Urban Rose will sell custom clothing and giftware.
Madams clearly has her hands full. But that has not stopped her from continuing to be a fierce advocate for women's baseball in Tamworth.
And this weekend, she will line up for the Tamworth representative women's team at the June baseball carnival. Of the 47 teams set to compete in the 53rd instalment of the event, it is the only women's side.
"Last year we had a fairly decent team," Madams said. "But we lost eight girls from last year's team due to babies and injuries and just not playing."
She added: "But we've picked up quite a few new girls, and a couple of really good players from our Pandas Pink team."
Madams has been a baseballer for 38 years. She said she had "seen a lot" baseball wise.
And before she hangs up the glove, she hopes to finally see a women's competition in Tamworth.
"That's the goal," said the ex-NSW Country representative. "And Tamworth Baseball is backing us to get to that level, in a few years, of having a women's-only comp."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
