LABOR has moved to ease concerns the $14.5 billion Inland Rail will be paused, but has confirmed it will be "hard work" to get the project back to a position where it is viable.
Land use issues, cost blowouts and concerns over the route have plagued the piece of infrastructure, and the new government has stated a review will be launched.
However, the Leader now understands progress will not be put on hold while that takes place, and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Catherine King said she remains committed to the rail line.
"The previous government mismanaged the Inland Rail, building only 133km of track through the almost-decade they had in office," she said.
"Having just been sworn in, the government will consult with communities and the relevant state governments to do the hard work needed to get this project back on track."
Better communication would be welcomed by NSW Farmers, which has slammed the management of the project so far.
"Our communities want this project to go ahead, but the last few years have been frustrating," NSW Farmers Inland Rail Taskforce chair Adrian Lyons said.
"We've tried to work with bureaucrats, previous ministers, and the ARTC themselves to put forward science and evidence-based concerns in relation to the execution of this project, and at almost every turn we have been ignored.
"This tin-eared approach has cost the project time, and it has caused the community stress and angst. This has to stop."
The Country Women's Association has also spoken up and backed in Labor's review, which it said should have taken place a long time ago.
It is urging Ms King to make the Inland Rail one of her main priorities, and is demanding expert advice be listened to.
"A recent Senate inquiry into the ARTC's management of the Inland Rail project produced a comprehensive set of findings and recommendations," CWA of NSW president Joy Beames said.
"The previous government ignored many of them, and the lack of consultation has cost the project time.
"We urge the new government and Minister King to revisit this report as a matter of urgency and to take immediate steps to engage with us, and the wider community, about how these recommendations can be adopted."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
