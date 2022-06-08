The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

Oxley Highway reopened near Walcha after 16-year-old girl and 22-year-old woman died in car and truck crash

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:45am
EMERGENCY: Two rescue helicopters and six ambulances made up part of the emergency response. Photo: NSW Ambulance

Update:

A TEENAGE girl and a 22-year-old woman have tragically been killed in a crash between a car and a truck on a highway east of Tamworth on Wednesday, while a 23-year-old man is fighting for life.

