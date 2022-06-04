STUDENTS from around the region will take a first hand look at the exciting opportunities the agricultural industry holds this week.
After a four year hiatus, the bi-annual Tamworth Agriculture Careers Expo will return on Thursday, with more than 45 companies, tertiary bodies and training places on the look out for the next generation.
Expo co-ordinator Teree Burr said the "targeted" event will open students up to careers they may have never thought possible.
"The agriculture industry is so diverse and that is why this expo is so important," she said.
"It's not just about farming and livestock."
Around 45 potential employers and tertiary organisations have registered to attend the event, with interactive stands and live demonstrations from drone pilots, working dogs, shearing and farm vehicle safety.
More than 1000 students from the New England, North West, Hunter and North Coast are expected to attend the expo.
"It's for them to get inspired and make connections," Ms Burr said.
"A lot of companies are screaming out for new staff and new employees, so they're keen to get boots on the ground."
The last time the event was held was in 2018, as the 2020 edition was called off due to COVID-19.
"I think everyone's been missing events like these with big expos and fairs where they can connect in person," Ms Burr said.
The expo will be held at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School on Thursday, June 9, from 9am until 2:30pm.
