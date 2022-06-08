The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Tamworth public servants warn of further strikes after first industrial action in 10 years

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated June 8 2022 - 9:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRIKE ACTION: Tamworth PSA members marched down Peel Street in a rally for higher wages. Videos: Andrew Messenger

Unionists warn that Wednesday's public service strike action won't be the last, with industrial action escalating as the state government prepares to release its budget later this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.