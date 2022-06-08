Unionists warn that Wednesday's public service strike action won't be the last, with industrial action escalating as the state government prepares to release its budget later this month.
Public service association (PSA) regional organiser Stephen Mears said the union movement could consider a universal one-day strike in future, with teachers, nurses, health staff and jails, courts and public servants all walking out at once.
Advertisement
"I think if this rolls on more and more, you may see bigger and bigger rollouts, if we go on strike again, but that will be up to our membership," he said.
The PSA became the latest public sector union to walk off the job on Wednesday, pressing the government to offer a pay increase at the same rate as inflation.
On Monday the government announced it would offer a 3 per cent pay rise this year, but that would still significantly slash wages in a range of public sector workplaces, in real terms. The union is asking for a pay rise in line with inflation.
Unionists from a wide variety of state services rallied outside the office of Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, with scores of school staff, court officers and more, marching along Peel Street demanding pay increases.
Unionist after unionist told the Leader of declining purchasing power - as a result of years of gross pay increases lower than inflation - forcing them to go without.
Almost the entire workforce of Tamworth's jail walked off the job, with dozens of corrections officers rallying for the strike.
READ MORE:
PSA delegate for the Tamworth correctional centre Shane McLean said jail staff have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis, with prison officers managing quarantine for coronavirus-positive prisoners - without any extra pay.
"We've been through the pandemic, we've had many mates up there with COVID," he said.
"Assaults on staff are on the rise throughout the state, obviously, because of COVID, people being secure in the cells for longer, so our workload has increased 25 per cent, at least"
Mr McLean said they only wanted a pay rise in line with inflation - which would require an end to the state's decade-old legislated cap on public sector wages at just 2.5 per cent.
"Maybe half a tank of fuel a week is what it gets down to, $80 a week or something like that. It's not a big ask," he said.
A pair of Tamworth student support officers, who asked to be anonymous for fear of retaliation, told the Leader they were essentially employed as school social workers - but paid far less, with low wages dropping every year.
Advertisement
They said they could go to work at the local hospital for far more money - and were being punished for their commitment to their kids' mental health.
"Our students are missing out on us today. But we're missing out on what we should have every day," she said.
"We want to get back to school, we don't want to be striking, this isn't a fun day - but it is beautiful to see people supporting each other."
A groundskeeper who works a local school three days a week told the Leader he has to work two other jobs to make ends meet.
Every year, his wage dropped.
"We try and budget as best as we can - me and my partner - but we we only drive one car. We budget our shopping every week. It's getting harder and harder every week. The fuel going up is not helping," he said.
Advertisement
After months of industrial action, the sector may have had a breakthrough this week.
On Wednesday, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak introduced a bill to repeal the state pay cap.
"Despite low unemployment rates, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In fact, real wages have declined," Mr Borsak said.
"Government-imposed public caps are entrenching low wages and helping to depress wages, setting the standard for the private sector."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.