Tamworthians are in for a 'bucking' good time when Al & The Buchaneers bring all your rockin' favourites from the 70s to The Press this Saturday night.
The pirate themed band was formed in Tamworth during the pandemic in 2020, when they released a cover of David Bowie's Heroes in honour of the unsung heroes of COVID.
The band's leader, Al Buchan, said the pandemic made the industry become fractured, and the nod to the 70s was no coincidence.
"In the 70s, kids bought records, and with the invention of the internet in the 90s, that all changed and as a result the underpinning of the music industry was removed," he said.
"The biggest fan-base, young kids, decided that music should be free and as a result the whole music industry developed this cancer and musicians weren't able to survive that.
"More recently, that worsened with COVID, and that's where the band comes in, because we formed in January 2020 and within two months there was the national lockdown."
After headlining the Walcha Motorcycle Rally in 2021, the band released a cover of Elton John's Saturday Night's Alright.
Their newest single Twice Bitten Once Shy got a run during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, and a music video is in the works.
It's a song about being unlucky in love, not once but twice.
"I had this idea rolling around in my head since 2019, and I added elements of my life, but writing the words took me about five minutes to get them off my chest," Al said.
In a fun nod to Al's buccaneer heritage, the band has a pirate theme, and it's something that's just stuck right from the start.
"Our music is exciting music you can dance to and people really get into it; and so do we," he said.
"We've got a pirate theme which everybody loves, so it works all round.
"People come along to our shows and have a great night out, pop on an eye-patch, talk like a pirate and sing along to the songs they know and love."
Now, the band is getting ready to rock the stage at The Press Basement Bar, on the corner of Brisbane and Marius Streets.
Party-goers should dress to impress - think flares from the nearest opp-shop, eye-patches, long coats and bandannas.
"Prepare to dance the night away to all your favourite pop/rock hits from the 1970s and get in the mood with a little pirate action," Al said.
Catch them on Saturday, July 11 from 8:30pm.
Tickets are $20 at the door. Phone the venue on 5713 5840 or the band on 0438 386 237 for more information.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
