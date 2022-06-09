The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Al & The Buchaneers ready to rock the stage at The Press Basement Bar in Tamworth

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:07am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROCK ON: Al & The Buchaneers band members James Galloway, Al Buchan, Larry Davis and Dave Alexander at The Press ahead of the gig. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Tamworthians are in for a 'bucking' good time when Al & The Buchaneers bring all your rockin' favourites from the 70s to The Press this Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.