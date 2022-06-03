A campaign for improved drug and alcohol services in Tamworth has taken to the streets, petitioning locals for their experience with access to the health system.
Fair Treatment campaign head Alice Salomon said a network of about 50 volunteers were pounding the pavement to circulate a survey to demonstrate community support for the campaign.
"We have probably a network of about 50-odd people who are active in the campaign. And a core group of people who are involved in the action group," she said.
"It's really led by that action group. All people who are just coming to it from their values around what they want to see for Tamworth. From the need that they can see in Tamworth. Just an incredible group of people who are motivated to get that happening."
The Fair Treatment group, which is backed by the Uniting Church, successfully convinced the state to fund a drug and alcohol rehabilitation unit in Dubbo in 2020.
They're hoping to replicate the feat in Tamworth, after being approached by members of the local community.
A documentary produced by the Fair Treatment campaign showed that people with an addiction problem in Dubbo needed to take half-a-million steps to the nearest rehabilitation facility.
Ms Salomon said there's an untold number of people in Tamworth with the exact same unmet needs, with the nearest rehabilitation facilities at Armidale's Freeman House typically packed full.
Almost every respondent so far has told the group the city needs better services, she said.
"I think some of the action group were maybe a bit cautious - how are people going to engage around a topic like this? But everyone has been very warm and has lots of ideas about what they see as the needs for drug and alcohol services - and they all say that there is a need for more services in Tamworth."
The survey has just 10 questions, and can be accessed online or in person. Volunteers gave out copies at the Tamworth Country Music Festival and other local events like Peel Street stalls.
The survey is set to be open for about another month.
Once it closes, the campaign plans to hold a launch to show the community the results of the survey.
Ms Salomon said they will use it to have conversations with decision makers about what kinds of services the community wants.
The Uniting group is an offshoot of the Uniting Church, which has operated the state's only safe injecting room in Kings Cross since its opening in 2001.
Many local groups want to convert the existing Banksia Mental Health Unit into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre once the mental healthcare service moves to the new unit.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
