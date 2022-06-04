THERE'LL be 100 reasons to celebrate when the Emerald Hill Country Women's Association (CWA) blows out its candles.
In a dual celebration on Saturday the major milestone will mark 100 years of both the local branch and the community hall.
While the group might look a little different than it did in 1922, current president Maxine McDonald said members were still committed to the same values.
"Since it was formed it was the lifeblood for the ladies," she said.
"It was to improve the health of women and babies, too many babies we're dying in childbirth, and it was advocacy for services. We're doing the same thing now."
The current group, which boasts a membership of 17 committed ladies, actively supports the domestic violence refuge in Gunnedah Allawah Cottage and is "happy to help" anyone in the community.
The groups official birthday was June 2 but celebrations will continue into the weekend.
While the CWA is often synonymous with scones and morning tea, Ms McDonald said the group had been a driving force for bringing ladies together.
"When it started they were isolated and didn't have many services, this was a great way for them to get together for friendship, accessibility and to talk over and solve their problems."
The Emerald Hill Hall will also be the centre of attention on Saturday as it also celebrates 100 years of hosting Christmas parties, weddings, get-togethers and meetings after being built by donations from the community.
While numbers have dwindled over the years, Ms McDonald said the group was currently made up of a mix of both older and younger ladies keen to help the community.
And she hoped it wouldn't be the last birthday celebration.
"This is an acknowledgement that we've managed to keep it going despite everything and to honour what the women back then did," Ms McDonald said
"It's their legacy and we need to keep it going as long as we can."
Celebrations will kick off at 9:30am at the Emerald Hill Community Hall with meals, memorabilia and memories for all to enjoy.
