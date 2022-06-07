The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth businessman Chris Harris cycling 1000km in September to raise money for Stalight charity

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
June 7 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blistering Start: Mr Harris in his new Starlight gear ready for another day on the road. Photo: supplied.

A TAMWORTH businessman has done his fair share of big bike rides for charity, but this year he'll be travelling further than he's ever gone before for sick kids.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.