A TAMWORTH businessman has done his fair share of big bike rides for charity, but this year he'll be travelling further than he's ever gone before for sick kids.
Chris Harris of Baypark Photos has pledged to ride 1000km through the New England region in 30 days to raise $3000 to help seriously ill children through participating in Starlight's Tour de Kids challenge.
Advertisement
It's a challenge that has taken Mr Harris serious preparation, completing about 170km of riding per week in the lead up to the journey, which is due to start in September.
"I've got off to a blistering start for the month on one of my main circuits. I set a [personal best] by shaving seven minutes off my previous time on this ride, 32.5km of mostly uphill riding," he said.
READ ALSO:
He's also upgraded his gear to tackle the tremendous distance, having now invested in a road bike.
He's also well prepared for the task through his past exploits for charity, which most recently include 600km that he rode on his previous mountain bike for Westpac.
As was the case for many, the COVID-19 pandemic encouraged Mr Harris to begin exploring the outdoors and exercising more.
While his store was reduced to short trading hours he took the opportunity to lay a solid foundation for his fitness by getting out on his mountain bike.
He then became engaged in charity when looking for more to do with his newfound cycling passion.
While the distance may seem daunting, Mr Harris said that helping charities like Starlight is extremely important given the challenges that some families and their children have accessing health services.
He said he chose Starlight because a number of his friends had been helped immensely by Starlight when their kids were gravely ill.
"It does a lot in the hospital system for sick kids, and when my daughter was born she could have been one of those kids," he said.
"Starlight helps the family with things that helps make the hospital stay a little more enjoyable."
He said the help is valuable especially when kids have long-term stays in hospital.
"It's not a good time for them, and Starlight helps them get through that," he said.
Advertisement
Mr Harris said throughout his ride he's planning to do 100km days, sometimes back to back.
There will be four legs of his journey in the New England area but he has yet to make up his mind about where his fourth and final leg will take him.
Locals should be able to see him pedalling around solo on the roads a lot in the near future as he closes in on his $3000 fundraising goal.
You can sponsor Chris' ride by going to his Starlight page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.