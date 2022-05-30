Whether you own a show bike, rat bike, adventure bike or road bike, the Walcha Motorcycle Rally is for all motorcycle enthusiasts.
Tickets for the November event are on sale now.
Organisers promise there will be something for everyone, from supported adventure rides and guided road rides, to the street procession, Show & Shine, motorcycle barrel racing and a new freestyle skill show.
Walcha's entertaining small-town country attraction, the Demolition Derby, will be one not to be missed.
While some of Australia's leading axemen will demonstrate wood chopping and chainsaw racing, and the legendary BackTrack dog jumping team will be making a return with man's best friend.
And it's not just for the bikers, with new exhibitors and stallholders, there will be plenty to see and do over the two days.
Walcha Tourism Officer, Lisa Kirton said following on from the huge success of last year's event, organisers are expecting more than a thousands riders to come to town, from far and wide.
"We have a lot of motorcyclists from interstate who are looking forward to being able to cross the border this year," she said.
"A highlight are the supported adventure rides and guided road rides, organised by locals with local knowledge, which can be booked at no extra cost when purchasing your tickets.
"A free town loop shuttle bus will also be provided so that attendees can enjoy all the fun and action on offer in Walcha during the Rally."
Welcome drinks will be held Thursday November 17, ahead of a full two day program of events on Friday and Saturday.
Camping and glamping will be available at the showground for up to three nights.
A full event rally pass starts at just $55.
For more information on the rally and to buy tickets, visit https://walchamotorcyclerally.com.au/
