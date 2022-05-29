The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Burgmanns and Burgess Lane temporarily shut as 'rapid deterioration' makes roads unsafe

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
May 29 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNSAFE: Former Kingswood local Bryson Shepherdson pictured alongside the troublesome causeway which has proved too difficult for some drivers to navigate. Photo: Cody Tsaousis

TAMWORTH Regional Council (TRC) has been forced to temporarily shut sections of Burgess Lane and Burgmanns Lane at Kingswood, after their 'rapid deterioration' made them no longer safe for use.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.