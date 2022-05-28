With 125,000 housing starts forecast this year, tradies have rarely been in such extraordinary high demand.
Tamworth TAFE graduate, fourth-year apprentice Charlie Smallwood, is encouraging the next generation of locals to take up training for a job on the tools.
"I'd recommend studying carpentry, you can't go wrong at the moment," he said.
Mr Smallwood completed his Certificate III in Carpentry at TAFE NSW Tamworth last year. Today he works at David Reid Homes in Tamworth.
"I enjoyed my studies at TAFE NSW and the chance to learn from teachers with real industry experience," he said.
"Training at the great facilities at Tamworth campus, combined with the work experience I'm getting on the job, has given me a strong start to my career in the building industry."
The Housing Industry Association estimates that builds will start on about 125,000 housing across the country, just a hair down from a record 149,000 in 2021.
Many of those new homes will be built in rural areas, off the back of a major exodus to the regions during the COVID-19 lockdowns and a shift to working from home in the big cities.
The construction boom is driving hot demand for tradespeople until at least the end of 2023.
TAFE NSW Construction Head Teacher Grant Bowden said as the state's leading provider of vocational education and training, TAFE NSW was uniquely positioned to arm students with the hands-on, practical skills they need to develop successful careers.
"There are so many opportunities to make a difference in a rewarding construction career, and our skills-based courses allow students to make a strong start in local industries and stay living and working in regional areas," he said.
"Many of the construction sectors across NSW are experiencing growth in jobs, so there is currently an opportunity to choose from a diverse range of careers."
Tamworth housing starts are set to more than double in 2022, with about 500 home builds set to start this year.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
