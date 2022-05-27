The Northern Daily Leader
Inverell Local Court: Jesse Paul James O'Neill sentenced for graffitiing Delungra silos; threatening neighbours with two machetes

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated May 27 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:30am
TIP-OFF: The statements tendered to court outlined police had received a tip-off that Jesse James Paul O'Neill had been responsible for spray-painting the silos at Delungra with what the Magistrate labelled "offensive" terms against police.

A man will remain behind bars for at least seven months after being jailed for defacing the silos at Delungra with "extremely offensive" graffiti, and threatening neighbours with two machetes after they refused his request to purchase drugs.

