Pirates co-coach Mick Squires admits he hasn't been as excited "about a game of footy" for a long time as he is their clash with what he expects to be a "fired-up" Gunnedah at Gunnedah Rugby Park on Saturday.
It has, as he noted, "turned into quite the rivalry the last couple of seasons".
The Red Devils have had the better of it, winning both encounters last season, and fairly convincingly too Squires pointed out.
It is one of many subplots to what looms as a compelling contest, the chance to potentially leapfrog the Red Devils with a win a "big kicker" for Pirates.
Squires said they do take some heed from last year into Saturday.
"We've done a lot of work not so much in countering their strengths but in making sure our weaknesses aren't opposite their strengths," he said.
"Last year they were very dominant with their lineout. It was probably the first time I've seen a side teach Pirates a lesson with their rolling maul."
They also exposed a few defensive frailties, particularly outwide, and limiting Red Devils skipper James Perrett's involvement will be a big focus.
A big part of that will be a good kicking game.
Another key element will be their discipline after conceding a mountain of penalties against Narrabri last week and playing 30 minutes of the game a man down, 10 of which for they were two down.
As well as not putting them under added pressure, cutting down their penalties means they "get a lot more ball".
Squires thought they were "really good once we got on the front foot" last week and particularly liked some of the footy the forwards played, the battle there on Saturday shaping as a mouth-watering one.
Pirates have been forced to make a couple of changes. Jayden Kitchener-Waters has family commitments and Andrew Collins is out due to his red card.
Joiji Cakacaka, or "Tuks" as he is better known,will push out from hooker in his place with Tim Collins, fresh from his 150th appearance for the club, assuming the No.2 jersey as he continues his injury comeback.
In the backs, with Kitchener-Waters away and Brendan Rixon available, Andrew Moodie pushes back into five-eighth with Rixon to partner Damian Reti in the centres.
"Andrew had a really good game at 12 (last week). He was able to get his running game going," Squires said.
"That'll benefit him going back to 10."
He is hoping Rixon too can continue the great form he has been in. He is playing the best football Squires said he has seen him play in his time at the club.
"We were probably looking at Brendan more coming off the bench, playing 2s," he said.
"But he just had a really big pre-season and we've had to pick him; his form's been too good."
The other notable selection is Toby Maslen on the wing. The young gun is customarily a backrower, although has played in the backs before.
"It it works I'm a genius, if it doesn't we're no worse off than last week," Squires said.
The home side will be looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season last round.
In other games Narrabri host Walcha while Scone are home to Moree.
