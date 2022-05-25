A six-year-old boy has won an international piano competition after less than one year of lessons with his Armidale piano teachers.
Originally from China, Kaison Hao moved to Armidale from Dubbo with his family four years ago when his mum Shannon Jiang took a job at Armidale TAFE teaching in the Adult Migrant English Program.
Earlier this month, Kaison won bronze in the under 8 years category for a solo performance no more than 10 minutes long in the Milan international Piano Competition.
The competition is an online competition, open to all pianists from all countries in the world. Entrants submitted non edited videos of a complete live performance.
The first grader at Martin's Gully Primary School also placed first last week in the under 7's piano music solo category of the Armidale Eisteddfod.
Kaison started playing piano with Will Mackson last June when he was just five-years-old, he now studies with Madeleine Lawrence.
His mum said he was an enthusiastic student who loves to learn.
"Kaison loves playing on the piano and has a lot of passion in learning new pieces," Shannon Jiang said.
"We are not a musical family, but I played piano when I was young and his sister plays the violin."
Ms Jiang said Kaison used to play the drums as well but he is now focusing on piano.
"He is learning very fast and practising hard," she said.
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
