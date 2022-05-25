The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth eisteddfod to be one of biggest in years as musical, dance and dramatic talent floods in

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated May 25 2022 - 4:49am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG SHOW: Music co-conveners Samara Redman and Todd Power are gearing up for the 2022 City of Tamworth Eisteddfod. Photo: Peter Hardin

LOVERS of the dramatic arts in Tamworth will this year be treated to one of the biggest eisteddfods in years, with a mammoth line up prepared.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.