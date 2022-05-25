LOVERS of the dramatic arts in Tamworth will this year be treated to one of the biggest eisteddfods in years, with a mammoth line up prepared.
Set to go from June 8 to June 25, people from the Tamworth region and beyond will gather to deliver a range of performances across choral speech, dance, mature performers, music, speech and drama.
The event was cancelled in 2020 and had a reduced size in 2021, but music co-convener Todd Power said he was gearing up for a huge turnout this time around.
"This year is probably one of the bigger years we've had recently, even pre-COVID," he said.
"The music section alone is going to run across eight full days [June 13 to 20], we've got a lot of local entrants, we have people who travel from bordering towns, and sometimes we even have people travelling from interstate."
Fellow co-convener, Samara Redman, said the lockdown had actually allowed many people to reconnect with music, and now it's over they're ready to get out and perform.
"I think people have missed the opportunity to get out and do things, with a little bit of downtime over the last couple of years, so more people are saying 'yea, let's grab the opportunity while it's there'," she said.
Across the broad-ranging musical program, there will be everything from kindergarten choirs and young musicians with tiny violins, to the more experienced performers, showing off their immense talent and seeking a long-term career in the industry.
Mr Power said the huge turnout this year was also partially down to the amount of quality arts teachers in the region, which plays a major role in how invested students become in subjects.
City of Tamworth Eisteddfod president, Chris Jackson, said the anticipated success of the 2022 event is also down to a huge army of volunteers, who threw their hands up to make it happen this year.
"Having performed at eisteddfods and competitions as a young boy over 40 years ago now, I know that emerging performers have so much to be thankful for in the army of eisteddfod volunteers," he said.
"Long before eager performers jump on the City of Tamworth Eisteddfod website to register for their sections, volunteers on our committee have already spent many hours working out the puzzle of fitting those sections together to ensure each section runs smoothly."
The full program is as follows: dance from June 8 to 13; music from June 13 to 20; choral speech on June 23; speech and drama from June 21 to 24; and mature performers on June 25.
Tickets are free to performers and children under school age, and are just $8 for adults and $4 for pensioners and school-aged children.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
