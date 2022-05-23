The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth: Northern Tablelands Wildlife Carers urge community to not touch flying foxes after CSIRO count 93,000 in colony

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
FLYING FORCE: The Peel River now has a colony of 93,000 flying fox. Photo: Peter Hardin

THE general public may find the number of flying foxes in town disturbing, but coordinator Jae Price suggests enjoying the spectacle, because while they've come in force, they leave the same way.

