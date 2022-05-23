The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth climate group celebrates federal election, mayor claims council keen to work with Labor

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated May 23 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING AHEAD: Tamworth Parents and Friends for Climate Action's Penny Milson said the group is thrilled Australia has voted for more environmentally progressive parties. Photo: Peter Hardin

Climate groups have said the federal election result was a clear sign that people are ready for change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.