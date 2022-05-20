PARTNERS, associates and everything in between gathered for a toast to the merging of accounting firms Malvern Mathews Smith (MMS) with Roberts and Morrow.
Forging ahead in August under the name Roberts and Morrow due to its presence across the region - the new firm hopes to encourage Tamworth to grow by bringing business into town.
MMS has collected a loyal client base over its 110 years in the city, making the firm an attractive partner to Roberts and Morrow.
"Coming together makes us stronger, and we can be in a much better position to take on the growth in the North West region," Roberts and Morrow partner Annette Aslin said.
"Providing opportunity for our people is one of the big reasons that we will do it, but also setting ourselves up for the growth that's expected in the Tamworth community."
MMS partners Michael Smith and Steve Mathews were looking for a succession or retirement plan when Roberts and Morrow made them an offer.
Without the offer, Mr Smith said the partners might have had to walk away from loyal clients, leaving them to find a home elsewhere.
"I certainly didn't want that to happen," he said.
"Many of our staff are excited about the prospect that they have more of a career path, particularly the younger ones who can do more qualifications and more study and grow into a bigger firm."
Healthy competition exists between most accounting firms, but Roberts and Morrow partner Tanya Bagstar said there's also a lot of camaraderie in the accounting industry.
