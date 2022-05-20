The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth: Roberts and Morrow and Malvern Mathew Smith accounting firms merge from August

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DONE DEAL: MMS partner Michael Smith and Roberts and Morrow partner Annette Aslin seal the deal to join forces and combine accounting firms. Photo: Gareth Gardner

PARTNERS, associates and everything in between gathered for a toast to the merging of accounting firms Malvern Mathews Smith (MMS) with Roberts and Morrow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.