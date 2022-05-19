THE OLD brickworks site has been a hotspot for illegal dumping for decades but is set to become home to hundreds, as inroads are made on an eight-year-old development application.
Residents could be living on Kiln Drive or Brickworks Street after new road names for the 91-lot Trafalgar Estate were put to Tamworth Regional Council last month, now on public exhibition.
Council's acting director of liveable communities Sam Lobsey told the Leader it marked progress for the historic West Tamworth block.
"There's the opportunity there for a lot more housing supply in that part of town," he said.
"It also solves a bit of a problem in terms of some of the issues that have happened there over the years with dumping and the occasional fire."
The Leader could not confirm an exact timeline for the subdivision but Mr Lobsey said Tamworth's building industry was active and there had been interest in the site.
Trafalgar Estate blocks are between 600 and 800 square metres, and are being advertised and sold.
"It would be good to see some construction activity there as soon as possible," he said.
A private developer is behind the project, which Mr Lobsey said was a typical residential housing subdivision similar to others in the Tamworth area.
"It's a parcel of land that's been vacant in amongst the urban area," he said.
"We want to try and make the most of the land that we have ready for development in town."
Mr Lobsey said the historical context to the subdivision's proposed new street names was positive because the brickworks dated back to the 1960s and supplied to local buildings.
"It allows us to remember what used to be there," he said.
Trafalgar Estate is bordered by Green Street to the north and Rogers Road to the west.
Council's compliance team and emergency services are no strangers on the block.
NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Tom Cooper said any development progress was great news.
"The sooner the better," he said.
He said firies had been called to a lot of deliberately lit blazes at the old brickworks over the years, including car fires.
He said the new fire station was in a good spot to service any new homes in that area.
The Leader contacted the development surveyor.
The separate Parklane Estate is set to go up on a block on the other side of Rogers Road.
It also had brickworks-themed street names put to council last month.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
