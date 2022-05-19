The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Road naming proposals mark progress in housing development set for historic brickworks site in West Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 19 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROGRESS: The estate planned for the old brickworks site in West Tamworth. Photo: Tamworth Regional Council

THE OLD brickworks site has been a hotspot for illegal dumping for decades but is set to become home to hundreds, as inroads are made on an eight-year-old development application.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.