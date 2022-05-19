NEW England Independent candidate Matthew Sharpham has moved to deny rumours he is being financially backed by a group called The Australia Project (TAP).
The group aims to "galvanise and unify the Australian people into action to counter the current political threat to our nation", according to its website.
Mr Sharpham said he was an 'outer member' of TAP, but it has not, as an organisation, supported him financially in any way.
"They don't have money so they're definitely not financially involved, I'm part of The Australia Project but for me that's just a group of people getting together in the park, discussing political issues," he said.
"They're not funding me in any way, shape or form.
"I've got to release every single donation to the Australian Electoral Commission."
He said he was fully backed by family, friends and independent supporters, and while some of those are also members of TAP, it was their personal decision to give him money for the campaign.
Mr Sharpham said he was a member of the party because he believed people have the right to come together and express their political views.
"It's just about getting our freedom and sovereignty back, they have a website, they're very community based," he said.
Mr Sharpham said he did give TAP $300 to design his logo and flyers, but it was printed locally.
Mr Sharpham is not the only local political candidate endorsed by the group, with the United Australia Party's Cindy Duncan, and Tamworth-based senate hopeful Julie Collins also featuring on TAP's website as a 'freedom candidate'.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
