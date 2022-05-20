STUDENTS at a Manilla dance studio are smashing the annual challenge to dance 30 to 60 minutes a day, by keeping moving for nearly four hours.
Australians are encouraged to spend half an hour to an hour a day bopping for the Ronald McDonald House Charities annual Dance for Sick Kids fundraiser.
How her students are pulling off so many hours of dancing a day, The Rising Star Dance Company Manilla studio owner Natalie Lorking said, she doesn't know.
"I think it's because they love it," she said
"They just love it, and they have fun.
"It doesn't matter if you're good at it, it doesn't matter if you've got two left feet, it makes everybody happy."
The week long event officially kicks off from Monday to raise funds for seriously ill and injured children and their families.
Dance for Sick Kids aims to raise $1.6 million, which will provide 10,000 nights of support and all funds raised go straight to families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses around the country.
Ms Lorking saw first hand the help that Ronald McDonald House Charities gives to families when her best friend was diagnosed with cancer in high school. The fundraiser is personal for her.
Dance is a great way to get everyone involved, Ms Lorking said.
"It doesn't have an age, we have one-year-olds that dance and we have sixty-year-olds that come, and it doesn't matter who comes, everyone likes it," she said.
"It's fun."
