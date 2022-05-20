The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth: The Rising Star Dance Company raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities Dance for Sick Kids 2022

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR POWER: The Rising Star Dance Company students have outperformed. Photo: Peter Hardin

STUDENTS at a Manilla dance studio are smashing the annual challenge to dance 30 to 60 minutes a day, by keeping moving for nearly four hours.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.