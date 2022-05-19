MASK WEARING, hand washing, using sanitiser regularly and physical distancing have diminished among Australians since the ease of COVID restrictions in February, research has found.
While Australians have become more relaxed about personal precautions, the data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) found positive tests in households grew to 23 per cent in April from 14 per cent in March.
Advertisement
Tamworth GP Dr Ian Kamerman said complacency had snuck into society, and with peak flu season approaching, it would be sensible to keep up precautions.
"The issue is the more it spreads the more variants we have, we don't know if that's going to cause more severe illnesses or wilder illnesses," he said
"Mask wearing is still a really good idea."
The Leader took to Peel Street to quiz residents on the local situation.
Optus worker Clint Brindle said the Peel Street store had struggled due to staff being unable to work because of coming down with COVID.
He said one in about 10 customers had been wearing masks, when it used to be everyone.
"[COVID is] definitely still out there," he said.
READ ALSO:
Milani Van Tilburg, Sportsgirl store manager, said people who enter the shop still go straight to the hand sanitiser, and about half wear a mask.
Many organisations still recommend or require mask wearing, such as Kirinari Home Care, where carer Cherie Fox said clients respond best to smiles - but they are still hidden by masks.
Young people have become more relaxed, Peel Street shoppers Margaret and David Ford told the Leader.
The Fords choose to wear masks for their own protection because they are older. Mrs Ford said it had become an individual choice.
Cleaner Peter Newman thought COVID hadn't hit Tamworth too hard, and that people had moved on to the next thing.
Shopper Tammy Sheridan had noticed less people wearing masks.
"We're learning to live with it, which is good," she said.
Advertisement
According to Dr Kamerman, human nature explains why people had begun to hold back on the hand sanitiser.
He said people that have had COVID may feel that they're not likely to get it again for a while, or that the illness was mild enough to not worry about it.
People should consider the risks they are exposing themselves and others to by keeping the virus circulating, according to Dr Kamerman.
"We see it at the moment with the number of schools that have had to close from time to time, and the same goes for other institutions such as nursing homes at the moment," he said.
"We're getting waves of infection in both those facilities."
He advised keeping safety measures in mind.
Advertisement
"I think people should be considering where they're enjoying themselves - getting out and about in fresh air is good, we know the virus survives much less in the open air," he said.
"When they're indoors, if they're in large groups, they need to consider wearing a mask and socially distancing as much as possible.
"On top of all this, people need to be completely up to date with their vaccinations, whether up to the third or the fourth dose."
In the seven days before they took the ABS survey, 78 per cent of Australians reported wearing a face mask, down 20 per cent from February.
Precautions like washing hands and using hand sanitiser dropped three per cent in April, from 95 per cent in February.
Advertisement
Three quarters of respondents were still physical distancing last month, compared to 85 per cent earlier in the year.
The ABS data was released as part of research measuring the effect of COVID-19 on households from 2020 to 2022, and give insight into social activities and working from home arrangements compared to before restrictions were introduced.
In April, 46 per cent of employed Australians worked from home at least once a week, while just half that amount did so in March 2020.
Fewer Australians reported exercising at a gym or playing sport, and were less likely to attend social gatherings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.