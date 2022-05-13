Two of the most iconic watering holes in the New England region are up for grabs.
Glen Innes' Club Hotel will go to auction on-site on Thursday while the Great Central Hotel has been on the market for $1.5 million since January, after owners Tony and Julie Hills decided to sell last August.
Advertisement
They are proud of what they've achieved since buying in 2015, turning it from a "pub with a dining room" into a family-friendly restaurant, cafe and bar.
Established in 1874, it is one of the oldest commercial buildings in Glen Innes, though is not heritage listed.
The Club Hotel owners have held the property for six years.
The large building boasts a rendered parapet, bullnose corrugated iron roof and verandah with cast iron decoration.
READ ALSO:
It was built in 1906 and is considered the grandest historical hotel in town.
The public bar hasn't been pouring drinks since 2019 and the business has been operating as hotel accommodation with an attached bottle shop.
Reggie Henderson at John Parsons Hotel Group, administering the sale, said the owners thought now was a good opportunity to offload the land, building and bottle shop lease and capitalise on the area's growth.
"These are very exciting times to find a new owner who will give it the love and care that I think is required," Mr Henderson said.
Neither hotel has poker machines so small operators or tree changers will likely be the future owners.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.