MUSO Al Buchan decided to take his typical gig to the next level and transform it into a fundraiser for children fighting brain cancer.
Oxley Bowling Club was more than happy to get on board with the great cause and plans to make a donation, manager Shane Male said.
National Pirate Day on Friday is an annual day to dress up like a swashbuckler and raise funds for research into the disease that claims more children's lives than any other illness.
But why did Buchan want to turn his gig into a fundraiser? Because he is a pirate and also has a kid.
His band, Al and the Buchaneers, is named after his great grandfather who became a real buccaneer when he immigrated to Australia.
"I made the realisation when I was trying to come up with a name for my band, being Al Buchan, that my great grandfather was actually on a ship," he said.
The frontman will put on a show filled with 70s tunes at the bowlo on Piper Street between 6pm and 9pm.
He will be asking for a gold coin donation and hoping people chuck in a bit more to reach his goal of $350.
