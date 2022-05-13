A CHILD'S toy is tough enough to throw out, but Tamworth parents will have more peace of mind knowing there's an easy and accessible way to recycle pre-loved toys.
Besides being committed to reducing landfill, materials recycled through the program can be repurposed into something communities and children can enjoy, like play equipment.
In its first roll-out, BIG W's Toys for Joy program collected 18 tonnes of waste across the nation's 176 shops.
And, it's hoped that's an indication of how much material could be recycled locally, BIG W Newcastle area manager Jess Lowe said.
"Our purpose is to make a real difference for families, so this is a way where we can provide our customers a really great opportunity to recycle their pre-loved toys," she said.
"Who knows? We might even get a play centre or playground made out of recycled toys here."
Australians bin 26.8 million toys every year, as options for recycling toys are scarce with the majority unable to be recycled at the kerb.
BIG W hopes to combat these figures in the company's wider move towards sustainability.
It now encourages reusable plastics, less plastic in stock and has ambition for water tanks in some stores.
"If we think about the generations to come, as a large retailer, we have the responsibility to do the right thing and lead the way, so I think that in itself is a good enough reason to start to make a difference," Ms Lowe said.
Customers can drop pre-loved toys into the Toys for Joy chest at the front of BIG W, at Tamworth Shoppingworld.
