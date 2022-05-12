A TAMWORTH daycare centre has reopened to the community after a failure to meet educator-to-child staffing ratios saw it close its doors in late March.
Nurture One Children's Centre in North Tamworth reopened to all enrolled families this week, but recruitment has remained a challenge, according to its operator.
A spokesperson for G8 Education, which runs the facility, said three new educators have joined the team to help fill the gaps.
"We are still actively recruiting more new team members to join our wonderful team," the spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately, workforce shortages are being faced right across the early learning sector, and are causing the recruitment process to be lengthier than usual in recent months."
Families were not charged for the period of closure, the spokesperson said, and it's working on returning to normal operations as quickly as possible.
"The team is excited to be back in the centre providing high quality early learning and care for our children and families," they said.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure."
In late March, the facility closed voluntarily after the Department of Education declared its failure to meet staff ratios.
Resignation letters sent to the Leader at the time showed six staff members had parted ways with the centre since the start of the year.
The closure came in the midst of what the industry has called a childcare crisis, with long wait-lists making it hard for families to get access to care at alternative providers.
Across the New England North West, there are about four children for every childcare position available, according to a new report from Mitchell Institute.
A Department of Education spokesperson said the department is now satisfied Nurture One is maintaining staff ratios under the National Law and Regulations.
"As the regulator of Education and Care Services in NSW, the department's first priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of children and educators," they said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
