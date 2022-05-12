The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Benjamin James Thornley and Samuel James Wayne Griffiths found not guilty in Tamworth court of lighting Toyota Tarago fire

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 12 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT GUILTY: Arson cases against two men have been dismissed at the end of a hearing in Tamworth court. Photo: File

TWO MEN have been found not guilty of setting a people-mover on fire on a residential street in the days after the van was linked to a drug bust.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.