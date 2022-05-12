Family was at the forefront of Johnny Seabrook's mind when he returned to Tamworth in 2020 after a Queensland rugby union odyssey.
With his partner pregnant, Seabrook relocated his family to his hometown.
Advertisement
Little Tana was born in Tamworth. He has two elder sisters, eight-year-old twins Amaia and Ashlyn. Seabrook is the twins' stepdad.
"It's been good," he said of the return to his roots. "I always planned to come back to Tamworth."
Read also:
Seabrook moved to Queensland in 2013 after receiving a rugby scholarship from Brisbane Boys' College. Used as a centre, he played three years of First XV at the school.
He was also selected in the Queensland under-16 rugby side, and was part of the Reds' development squad while at school.
After graduation, he played two years of first grade rugby for Gold Coast club the Palm Beach Currumbin Alleygators.
"A few injuries held me back a bit," he said of his rugby adventure in Queensland, adding that his enjoyment of the sport waned. "[It] got too serious," he said.
Seabrook drives trucks at Carey's Freight Lines, where his father, John, also works. His partner, Nikki Berryman, is a Kiwi who hails from the Gold Coast. She "loves it" in Tamworth, he said.
Once back home, and after a season at Pirates in 2021, the desire to play alongside family and friends overwhelmed Seabrook, who returned to rugby league in 2022 with the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
In the Roosters' first grade team, the former Farrer student has teamed up with good friends Liam Hatch, Zach Hatch and Logan Howard.
His partner and his sister, Danielle, play for the club's league tag team.
"I needed a bit of a change," Seabrook said of his decision to join Kooty.
"I haven't played league in 10 years, so I decided to go back to league for something different. And some of the boys have been bugging me to come over.
"My partner and little sister decided to play league tag for Kooty, so I thought I might as well come play league with them as well."
Advertisement
Seabrook has been pleasantly surprised by the spirit of togetherness that has been fostered at the Roosters.
"I like how we all warm up and cool down as one team with the girls as well. We're not separated, it's all one training run, which I like."
Seabrook certainly appears to have taken to the culture at Kootingal-Moonbi, as he picked up three best and fairest points for his performance at centre during the Roosters' 32-24 win over the North Tamworth Bears last weekend.
His family was there to watch his man of the match performance, which included a sharp try.
Amaia and Ashlyn were "loving footy", he said.
Both girls will "hopefully" continue progressing through the junior ranks and end up playing senior league tag, added Seabrook, who enjoys the family time that football provides.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.