Police investigating property-related offences in and around Tamworth as part of Operation Western Mongoose have made more significant arrests.
A 13 year old boy was among nine people charged with a number of offences following investigations into a traffic and property-related crimes.
Operation Western Mongoose was established in April and is made up of more than a dozen officers from highway patrol, proactive police, the region's reinforcement team, the dog squad and detectives.
Teams executed four search warrants at homes in Tamworth during the week, and seized mobile phones, electronic equipment, a knife, a mountain bike and jewellery.
Following inquiries, officers arrested eight youths, all aged 15 and 16.
They were charged with various property and traffic offences and are due to appear before children's court at a later date.
A 13-year-old boy was also arrested and dealt with under the young offenders Act.
A 19-year-old man was also arrested at a home on Tingira Street, on Wednesday May 4 and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged with be carried in conveyance without consent of owner.
He is due to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Monday May 9.
Police said the region is committed to keeping the strike force in action as long as needed, with Oxley police Detective Inspector Jason Darcy at the helm.
Anyone with information regarding property related crime in the Tamworth area is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
