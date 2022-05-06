The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Nine people charged by Operation Western Mongoose as police investigate property related crime in Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated May 6 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo: File

Police investigating property-related offences in and around Tamworth as part of Operation Western Mongoose have made more significant arrests.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.