The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Back the Blue | Tamworth police union has 'positive' meeting involving western region commander about Oxley resourcing

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 19 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TABLE TALKS: Members of the PANSW and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson were part of the meeting about policing needs on Tuesday. Photo: Gareth Gardner

THE "BURNING desire" to bring more boots to the beat in Tamworth and stamp out rampant property crime unites police union members (PANSW) and top cops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.