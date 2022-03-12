news, latest-news,

DOZENS of arrests, extra boots on the beat and a swiftly arranged meeting with the region's top cop has brought some relief to Tamworth's thin blue line as police continue to crack down on property crime. "We need to be able to keep a focus on what's going on because as soon as we turn the gas off, things will get going again," Tamworth police association (PANSW) branch chair Brian Pegus said. Mr Pegus told the Leader the police union put local problems to western region commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, during a sit-down in Tamworth this week. "The meeting was very buoyant in that I feel we have his support," Mr Pegus said. He said the case for at least eight extra officers to be posted to the Oxley Police District in an upcoming allocation - mostly in the covert squad that's crucial to busting property crime - proved strong. "Certainly the focus was on the proactive crime team (PCT) and we spoke to him about the disparity between the Orana-Mid Western and New England districts compared to Tamworth," Mr Pegus said. The Oxley command's PCT unit has not been bolstered from half-a-dozen permanent officers in decades. "Now we have had the volume of crime to show that this is an issue," he said. "We can only keep pedalling that squeaky bike and hoping we get the can of oil." READ ALSO: Upwards of 60 cars were stolen in Tamworth in February, more than 100 break-ins were reported and Operation Southbreak - the police operation targeting property crime - made 22 arrests. Resources have been reshuffled to address issues in Tamworth and Gunnedah. Mr Pegus said more funding for overtime shifts and more proactive police on hand, combined with the hard work of officers investigating and making arrests, had made a difference. Although a group of offenders are still leaving some residents rattled, the dangerous situations and volume of crime which unfolded last week has died down - for now. "It's a clear example of what we can do if we have extra resources - this is only a short term fix," Mr Pegus said. "We've put a lid on it but as soon as those resources go back, we are back to having a limited response." He previously told the Leader local police call Tamworth home as well and are dedicated to protecting the community, but need the support to continue to do so. NSW Police told the Leader Assistant Commissioner Greentree said the Tamworth meeting was good and he expects more will be held. NSW Police said resources are flexible based on crime trends and the force will continue with community engagement programs to reduce offending.

