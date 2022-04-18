The Northern Daily Leader
Joshua Ty Tehoata to be sentenced in Tamworth District Court after pleading guilty to firing gun at police car

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
April 18 2022 - 7:00pm
A SECOND man has admitted to firing a gun at police during a dramatic pre-dawn chase, which ended when a car hit road spikes and crashed onto a golf course.

