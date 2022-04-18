The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hallsville Uniting Church hosting fundraisers for victims of Lismore and North Coast floods

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
April 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DOZENS of people made their way out to the Hallsville Uniting Church on Monday morning, firstly for a Big Breakfast and then for the Fabulous Finds op shop, with money being raised for Lismore flood victims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.