DOZENS of people made their way out to the Hallsville Uniting Church on Monday morning, firstly for a Big Breakfast and then for the Fabulous Finds op shop, with money being raised for Lismore flood victims.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
