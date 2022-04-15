The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Pub test: meet the voters on our 2022 federal election panel for the New England

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
April 15 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPEN OPINIONS: Cathy Trindall (left), Bryson Shepherdson, Nicole Schafer, Dwone Jones and Kate Hoffman (right) have all expressed their concerns ahead of the upcoming federal election.

WE'RE going to be hearing a lot from politicians over the next six weeks as they campaign for your vote in the 2022 federal election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.