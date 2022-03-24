The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Contacts removed after scam impersonates 'mayor' asking for gift cards

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCAM EMAILS: Tamworth Regional Council has removed councillor contact details from the website. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file

AN EMAIL from the 'mayor' asking for six Apple gift cards was the first sign something was a little bit off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Deputy Editor

Madeline Link is the deputy editor at the Northern Daily Leader, with a focus on Tamworth Regional Council, water management and court reporting. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@northerndailyleader.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.