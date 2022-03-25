The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Daren John Anthony Sherwood sentenced in Tamworth court for animal cruelty to dog, among other charges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SENTENCE: The man had pleaded guilty in court to an animal cruelty charge after neighbours saw him hit his dog. Photo: File

A MAN has been ordered to spend a year behind bars, after neighbours saw him beat his "yelping" dog with a mop handle so hard that it broke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.