Councillors question whether new public sculpture could be squashed

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
March 23 2022 - 6:00pm
TAKING FLIGHT: The new piece of public art set to be installed at the entrance to Tamworth Global Gateway Park. Photo: Everlon and Co

BARNABY JOYCE called it a "monstrosity" and now, councillors want to know how easily a truck could run over the public artwork set for the entrance of Tamworth's Sydney CBD-sized industrial park.

