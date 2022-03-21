news, latest-news,

A TEENAGE girl has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after her car left the road and rolled on Saturday night. Emergency services rushed to the scene at Halls Creek, about 5 kilometres from Manilla about 6:25pm, after reports a Suzuki Seirra had been involved in a serious crash. The 17-year-old was alone in the car at the time, and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before she was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle in a critical but stable condition. Read also: Oxley Police District officers have established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash. Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to come forward. Members of the public can contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

