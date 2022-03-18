news, latest-news,

A TEENAGER will face court after he allegedly kicked and headbutted a Sergeant and spat at a Senior Constable. Police were investigating an alleged break and enter at a home on Apex Road, Gunnedah and other property offences earlier this month, which led them to a home at Gunnedah about 1:15pm on Thursday. Officers claim that they spoke to the 16-year-old boy at the house, and when they tried to arrest him he allegedly kicked and headbutted one and spat at another. He was arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station a short time later. Read also: The teenager was charged with break and enter house steal values; receive motor vehicle par-theft; receive and dispose of stolen property; dishonestly obtain property by deception; be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; resist officer in execution of duty; two counts of assault officer in execution of duty and destroy or damage property. He was refused bail and will face children's court today. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/97549c6c-f9bb-4c2a-8811-85bab301db10.jpg/r14_294_5502_3395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg