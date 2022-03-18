news, latest-news,

Private land conservation will be the focus of a two-day event hosted by the New England's four Landcare networks later this month. Read also: Landcare Coordinator with Gwydir and Macintyre Resources Management Committee (GWYMAC), Lee Thompson, said Landcare Coordinators across the region are "excited to be working together with the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust to gather private land conservation landholders together, connect them with each other, and learn some of the finer detail of caring for biodiversity". "We are engaging an impressive array of speakers who will cover topics including private land conservation, cultural fire management, exotic pest animal and weed management, and native animal and plant identification," Ms Thompson said. "Activities will include a conservation property walk, survey plotting demonstration, a micro invertebrate walk and talk, and on Friday night, local Alex Dudley will lead a nocturnal spotlighting evening." The event's keynote speaker will be Dr John Hunter, a highly respected botanist, taxonomist and biogeographer with wide-ranging experience in the vegetation communities of NSW and Queensland. Dr Hunter said he looked forward to meeting landholders and hearing about their experiences in private land conservation and sharing some of his own. The event is a key part of a series around the region called Partnering in Private Land Conservation, a joint initiative delivered by Landcare NSW and the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT). The BCT is a statutory not-for-profit body established under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 which began operating in 2017. Under the initiative, Landcare Networks across the breadth of NSW are endeavouring to raise awareness and support for private land conservation efforts throughout the State. Bush for Biodiversity will be held at the Glen Innes Showgrounds on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the two days of talks, activities and demonstrations and meet other private land conservation landholders from around the region. Tickets are essential by visiting here. Here for more information, or visit the websites of GWYMAC, Granite Borders Landcare, GLENRAC, or Southern New England Landcare, or contact Lee Thompson on 02 67211241 or email lee@gwymaclandcare.net.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/94744b09-a159-4df7-9026-e00b9ca7f2a6.JPG/r1_309_2895_1944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg