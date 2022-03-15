community,

THE last year has been hard for a lot of people. But today is a time to say thank you for the support, and celebrate those who help on World Social Worker Day. Kattie Russell and Taylor McKenzie started their careers as social workers at Tamworth Family Support Service when the pandemic first hit in 2020. They've both seen and helped the community work through the impacts of COVID-19. Specialising in intensive family preservation, Ms McKenzie said the pandemic exacerbated issues concerning child protection and domestic violence. "Kids were home from school and couldn't go anywhere and people in domestic violence relationships were stuck with each other," Ms McKenzie said. READ ALSO: "People's emotions were heightened, people were getting frustrated. "It was essentially locking families in a house together and making their problems more prevalent." With the capacity to only take on nine families at a time, Ms McKenzie said it was constantly "really full on". But for youth homelessness worker Kattie Russell lockdown actually helped keep young people in Tamworth off the streets. "People were way more protected when we were in the heart of the pandemic," Ms Russell said. "People couldn't get evicted, your rent couldn't increase, people couldn't move around." But with Tamworth opening up again and people swapping city life for the bush, Ms Russell said the housing crisis had created barriers for youths. "Real estates aren't as relaxed with young people and there's not as much help from social housing," she said. While the pandemic had created different obstacles for the two social workers, they both agreed that helping make a positive change made it all worth it. "It's hectic and it's a lot but it's pretty rewarding," Ms Russell said. With the theme of 'Leave No One Behind' this World Social Worker Day Ms Russell said it acted as a reminder to not be afraid to reach out for help. "I think a lot of people get confused thinking you have to be low income but you don't,' she said. "You can still have these issues, that are very real, without being on Centrelink for 25 years." For Ms McKenzie the day is about saying thanks for the work that often goes unnoticed. "It's important for social workers to be appreciated because they do a lot of the background work that other people don't see for families and the community," she said.

