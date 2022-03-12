community,

MOORE Creek Rural Fire Brigade has a lot less sausages to sizzle after they received a funding boost to help them service the region. As part of the February round of Greater Bank's #GreaterNewEngland Community Funding Program the brigade received $3000 to help cover their costs. Moore Creek Rural Fire Brigade President Tom Fulwood said the $3000 donation was equivalent to the team selling 1200 sausages at their fundraising barbeques. "It [the donation] will fast track us being able to buy equipment that we would usually have to fundraise for out of our own money," Mr Fulwood said. The funding couldn't have come at a better time, with the Moore Creek area experiencing population growth due to new housing, Mr Fulwood said. READ ALSO: The money will go towards purchasing equipment and day to day essentials to help the brigade be more efficient. "We've recently started having breathing apparatus capability and that has required us to do a lot more training and have more people to deliver that service," Mr Fulwood said. "This money will help us with that." To secure the $3000 donation the public was called upon to cast their vote for one of three community organisations. The Moore Creek brigade was up against PCYC Tamworth and Little Bear Childcare Cottage, who each received $1000 as runners up. Mr Fulwood said he was extremely grateful that the community had gotten behind the brigade and the work they do. "This is fantastic," Mr Fulwood said. "We're very lucky out in Moore Creek that we have a huge amount of community support." Greater New England regional sales manager Will Boyd said the business was delighted to be handing the funds to such an important organisation. "'The Rural Fire Service plays a critical role in protecting properties and communities, so we're very happy to help out with funding to support their training activities and operations," Mr Boyd said. The Australian Air League Tamworth Squadron, Lake Keepit Family Fishing Club and Tamworth City Swimming Club Inc are in the running for the funding in March. The public can vote online at https://www.greater.com.au/greaternewengland until 5pm on Wednesday March 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/6fe48dca-ce43-4766-859e-c786e32ad05b.jpg/r0_89_960_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg