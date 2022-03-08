news, latest-news,

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has denied stealing a car and leading police on a chase through suburban streets, before he was arrested during a sweeping search of the riverbank at dawn. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains behind bars and appeared by video in Tamworth Children's Court on Tuesday. His Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor confirmed to the court that the accused would plead not guilty to four charges against him. Magistrate Julie Soars ordered police to compile evidence in the case ahead of the teenager's next court date in May. "I've entered those pleas, I've made the brief service order," Ms Soars said. "We're making some progress," she told the accused on the screen. A potential bail application was flagged for the teenager in the future. Ms Soars said it could be brought at short notice but asked the defence to warn police prosecutors ahead of time. READ ALSO: The 13-year-old boy is accused of being behind the wheel of a stolen silver Peugeot sedan when a police pursuit was allegedly sparked in Calala about 6:30am on February 1. The chase was called off in South Tamworth, but officers claim they spotted the sedan a short time later dumped in a paddock off Scott Road, near the western bank of the Peel River. Almost a dozen cop cars swarmed the area as police, highway patrol officers and detectives combed the riverbank. Police told the Leader five teenagers were arrested during the operation, which wrapped up about 9:30am. The 13 year-old is charged with police pursuit, stealing a car, driving without ever having had a licence and riding in a stolen car. The other four boys - aged 13, 14, 15 and 16 - also had their cases called on Tuesday. The 14-year-old and 15-year-old remain in custody and each pleaded guilty to one charge of being carried in a stolen car. The second 13-year-old and the 16-year-old had their strict bail conditions continued. The 13-year-old pleaded not guilty to being carried in a stolen car. The 16-year-old admitted to a charge of being carried in a stolen car but denied an allegation of assaulting police, after he allegedly bit an officer on the hand during his arrest. The cases were adjourned.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/800954c1-b532-4e8d-ab33-d4995c0e9667.jpg/r0_205_4968_3012_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg