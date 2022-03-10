Crowd favourites are best in Manilla Show as region celebrates busiest month

community,

Tamworth is enjoying its busiest month of events since the start of the pandemic, two years ago. At one of the biggest, the Manilla Show Society was putting the final touches on the showgrounds on Thursday, a day before the first day of their first event in two years. Show society president Jim Maxwell said Friday night would prove a spectacular event, featuring a FMX motorbike show for the first time, plus the traditional fireworks display. After two years waiting, things are a little different, he said. READ MORE: White ant damage to the main show grandstand has forced the show committee to erect half-a-dozen temporary metal stands, after the historic wooden structure was condemned just a week ago. Nonetheless, Mr Maxwell said the committee were preparing for a huge event. "If the likes on Facebook were any indication with the motorcycle things, we've had 20,000 hits," he said. "If we had 1000 of those extra on top of what we've got [normally] it'll be a good show." Tamworth Regional Council visitor economy coordinator Kate Baker said people were ready to get back out of their homes and into some big events. "I suspect it will be," she said. "If you look at the other events that have been on recently, people are really ready to get out and circulate again. This has got something for everyone, this show." The Manilla Show kicks off on Friday and runs until Sunday. An online event was held in 2021. The 2020 show was among the last events held before the March national lockdown. Mr Maxwell said the show would also feature old favourites like the Gill Brother's Rodeo, horse competitions, show jumping, yard dog trials plus the gumboot toss and ute parade. The 2022 pavilion competition theme is bees.

