TAMWORTH will be injected with a buzz of culture and colour as Fiesta La Peel is set to take place on Saturday. The multicultural event will showcase the food and art from ethnicities all around the world as a celebration of diversity. Anjela Kyungai, who moved to Gunnedah almost six years ago from Tanzania, will have visitors smiling with her handmade jewelry, carvings and fabrics sourced straight from Africa. "In African culture we are very, very connected with art," Ms Kyungai said. READ ALSO: "Colour can change your mentality. "The more colour, the more we jump and dance." With the Fiesta postponed last year due to COVID-19, Ms Kyungai said she was looking forward to meeting new people and spreading joy through the community. If you're hoping to treat your taste buds, Egyptian chefs Mariam Youssef and Enes Elbitar will have you licking your lips. With everything made fresh and from scratch Ms Youssef said their food wasn't just packed with flavour but the secret ingredient was passion. "We're not just sharing meals, we're sharing love," Ms Youssef said "Each meal has a total different mix of spices that makes it unique." A carefully curated selection of meats, vegetables, rice, bread and desserts will keep visitors drooling on Saturday. "All the food that we've chosen is the best selling in our business," Ms Youssef said. While the pair already have a large customer base that they deliver to weekly, Ms Youssef said they were looking forward to sharing their culture with new people and catching up with their regulars. "They get to smell the nice flavours and then come and try," she said. "The Fiesta is a good time to have a chat while they're waiting for their order." With an afternoon packed full of food, art and entertainment, Fiesta will take place in Bicentennial Park from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday, March 12.

